Crisis Managers from the BES Islands Conduct Working Visit to the Netherlands

Crisis managers from the BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba) recently conducted a working visit to the Netherlands, which included participation in the annual Crisis Week and several visits to regional safety organisations.

Representing Statia was Mr Andre Bennett, who was joined by Ms Monica Goodijk from Bonaire. The programme aimed to strengthen cooperation between the Caribbean and European parts of the Netherlands in the field of crisis and disaster management.

As part of the visit, the delegates travelled to the Safety Region of Noord-Holland Noord and the island of Texel. Discussions focused on emergency response protocols, disaster preparedness, and the importance of joint training exercises. The exchange served to enhance knowledge-sharing and reinforce mutual support mechanisms between the regions.

On the island of Texel, the delegation toured key emergency service facilities, including the Fire Department, Ambulance Service, and the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (KNRM). The Mayor of Texel, Mr Mark Pol, joined the group at the Fire Department for a brief luncheon meeting, during which he was presented with a token of appreciation.

Mr Bennett expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Statia delegation and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in building resilience across the Kingdom. He also extended thanks to the Province of Noord-Holland Noord for their warm and generous hospitality.

