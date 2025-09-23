PM DR. TERRENCE DREW AND MRS. DIANI PRINCE-DREW KEEP BUSY SCHEDULE ON SIDELINES OF UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 23, 2025 (SKN Times) — From power meetings with world leaders to high-profile engagements alongside global First Spouses, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, made sure St. Kitts and Nevis’ presence was felt in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

Diani Prince-Drew Joins Global First Spouses at Landmark Initiative

Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew joined First Spouses from across the world at the official launch of First Lady Melania Trump’s initiative, “Fostering the Future Together.”

The coalition, described as a game-changer, is dedicated to uplifting children worldwide through education, technology, and innovation—ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

She also seized the opportunity to network and strengthen bonds with fellow First Spouses, including Guyana’s First Lady, Her Excellency Arya Ali, with whom she shared a warm connection.

PM Drew’s High-Level Engagements

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Drew maintained a packed diplomatic schedule, engaging in key discussions with influential leaders and international organizations.

In a bilateral with Her Excellency Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of La Francophonie , PM Drew emphasized St. Kitts and Nevis’ interest in joining the global francophone community.

, PM Drew emphasized St. Kitts and Nevis’ interest in joining the global francophone community. Over a private lunch with UNGA Climate Envoy Kamal Amakrane, the focus turned to climate resilience and advancing small island priorities in global forums.

“These engagements reaffirm the importance of building partnerships that advance our people and strengthen our voice on the world stage,” Dr. Drew said.

Honoring a National Icon Abroad

Amidst his global duties, Prime Minister Drew made time for a solemn moment. At the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, he signed the book of condolences for the late Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, honoring the statesman’s legacy of service and leadership.

“Sir Edmund’s life of service left an indelible mark on our nation. May his legacy continue to inspire us all,” PM Drew remarked.

Global Spotlight at UNGA80

On Tuesday, September 23, Dr. Drew joined fellow leaders at the opening of UNGA80, underscoring St. Kitts and Nevis’ unwavering stance on climate justice, equity, and global solidarity.

“As a small island developing state, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to stand for climate justice, equity, and global solidarity. In my national statement this Saturday, I will ensure that the voice of our people is heard on the world stage,” Dr. Drew declared.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are:

The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas , Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke , Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Action

, Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Action Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister

Analysis: St. Kitts and Nevis Steps Boldly Onto World Stage

This week’s flurry of activity demonstrates a clear strategy: positioning the Federation not as a passive observer, but as an active player in shaping global policy. From Mrs. Drew’s engagement on children and technology to PM Drew’s climate diplomacy, St. Kitts and Nevis has shown it intends to amplify its voice and secure meaningful partnerships on the international stage.

The message is clear: Team Drew is making global diplomacy personal, purposeful, and powerful.

SKN Times will provide live coverage of Prime Minister Drew’s address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.