RIDE IN STYLE THIS SEASON: Horsford’s Automotive launches mega “Culturama to Independence” Sales Event with up to $8,500 off, free perks, and up to $1,000 in gas or groceries!

Posted on July 28, 2025 in General News

SKN TIMES | Basseterre, St. Kitts – It’s the hottest auto event of the summer! From July 25th to September 25th, 2025, Horsford’s Automotive is rolling out its first-ever “Culturama to Independence” Sales Event, giving customers the chance to ride in style and save all the while!

This limited-time promotion is packed with unbeatable deals:

No Down Payment

Free Bill Off Sale (SLH financed customers only)

Free Registration

12 Months Free Servicing

Up to $8,500 OFF all models

Up to $1,000 in FREE Gas or Groceries

Whether you’re eyeing a sleek Nissan, a powerful Jeep, a stylish Kia, a dependable Hyundai, or a rugged GWM, Horsford’s has the keys to your dream ride!

The campaign blends the spirit of Culturama with the pride of Independence, all wrapped in festive energy and powered by premium automotive brands. With eye-catching visuals featuring Carnival-inspired costumes, vibrant flags, and top-tier vehicles, Horsford’s is setting a bold new standard for seasonal promotions.

Ready to upgrade your ride? Don’t miss this chance to grab massive savings and exclusive incentives. Visit tryhorsfordsfirst.com or stop by Horsford’s Automotive in St. Kitts & Nevis today.

Drive big. Save big. Ride in style.

