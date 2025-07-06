BREAD, BREW & BRILLIANCE! THE NEW AMORY BAKERY & CAFÉ FIRES UP FRIGATE BAY WITH FLAVOR AND STYLE

FRIGATE BAY, ST. KITTS — July 6, 2025 | SKN TIMES — The wait is over! Amory Bakery & Café officially opened its doors on Friday, July 4th, in the heart of Frigate Bay—and it’s already changing the flavor game across the island.

Located in the lively and modern Atlantic View Plaza, this exciting new addition to the legendary Amory brand is far more than a bakery—it’s a full-fledged culinary destination. From the moment the doors swung open, patrons have been treated to an exceptional lineup of handcrafted artisan breads, freshly baked pastries, gourmet grab-and-go meals, fresh-squeezed juices, and premium locally roasted coffee—all in a setting that oozes both warmth and sophistication.

Open Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed on holidays), the café features ample parking, easy access, and a stylish yet cozy vibe perfect for locals, visitors, and busy professionals on the go.

At the forefront of this delicious new chapter is Chef Charles Amory, a name that has become synonymous with culinary mastery in St. Kitts and Nevis. Backed by international training and a passion for excellence, Chef Amory has fused global flair with beloved local flavors—offering a reimagined taste of tradition in every bite.

But Amory Bakery & Café is more than just a place to eat—it’s a vibrant community hub, where quality, hospitality, and innovation meet. Whether you’re grabbing a flaky croissant before work or enjoying a relaxed brunch with friends, this is your new go-to spot for flavorful moments and feel-good vibes.

Questions? Cravings? Call 465-2132 or 665-8005 to learn more or place an order.

The Amory experience has landed in Frigate Bay. Come for the bread, stay for the vibe. Welcome to the new standard in island dining.

#FrigateBayEats #AmoryBakeryCafe #NowOpen #StKittsFlavorRevolution #BakedFreshDaily