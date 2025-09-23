DR. HARRIS CALLS FOR REPEAL OF SSZ ACT — BLASTS IT AS A COLOSSAL BETRAYAL AND “STATE WITHIN A STATE/PRIVATE CITY” LAND GRAB

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 22, 2025 — In a thunderous Independence Day address to the nation, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, unleashed a blistering critique of the recently passed Special Sustainable Zones (SSZ) Act, branding it “a colossal betrayal of our people” and a reckless sellout to foreign interests.

A Nation Sold for a “Mess of Pottage”

Dr. Harris minced no words as he condemned the legislation as “repulsive, repugnant, and retrogressive,” asserting that it was hatched in secrecy, hidden from the public until it was too late, and tailored to the self-interest of a government held hostage by foreign elements.

“The SSZ Act,” Harris thundered, “facilitates our limited lands being handed over to foreign control. These outsiders are not coming to share in our prosperity—they are here to carve out their own state within a state, exercising powers that many argue rest on doubtful legal and constitutional grounds.”

Warning that the legislation compromises the nation’s sovereignty, citizen rights, and future generations, Harris invoked one of the harshest indictments yet of the Drew administration: “Our laws, our future, our nation-state, and our rights as citizens will be compromised for a mess of pottage.”

Grave Implications for Generations to Come

Analysts note that this Act, if allowed to stand, represents a game-changing shift in land ownership and governance in St. Kitts and Nevis. With land already scarce, the legislation effectively prioritizes the demands of foreign developers over the birthright of the Kittitian and Nevisian people.

Critics fear this could create enclaves of unaccountable economic fiefdoms, undermining national laws and threatening the delicate balance of democracy and sovereignty. Harris’s address framed the Act not merely as poor policy, but as an existential threat to the Federation’s future.

A Call for Repeal and Resistance

In his speech, Dr. Harris made a rallying call for unity across political lines, urging citizens to stand up, speak out, and protest against what he deemed an “ill-conceived aberration of an Act.”

“The people have spoken loudly against this betrayal,” Harris said. “The PLP stands with them. Unless radically amended, but better yet repealed in its entirety, this Act will remain a dangerous albatross around our nation’s neck.”

He warned that this moment is a test of leadership and civic courage: “This is our country, and it urgently beckons all of us. Let us hold our leaders accountable, demand transparency, and work together to build a stronger and more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Reckless Governance in a Time of Crisis

The timing of the SSZ Act’s passage could not be worse, Harris cautioned, pointing to economic instability, spiraling crime, and deteriorating public trust under the Drew-led administration. “Instead of sound governance and people-centered policies, we are met with reckless spending, imprudent deals, and a government addicted to secrecy,” Harris declared.

Observers say Harris’s searing indictment reflects growing frustration among citizens who see the administration’s pattern of backroom deals as a betrayal of the principles of transparency and accountability.

The Battle Lines Are Drawn

As Independence celebrations give way to renewed political struggle, the SSZ Act is emerging as a flashpoint of national resistance. Dr. Harris and the PLP have positioned themselves as defenders of sovereignty, people’s rights, and land security—while painting the Drew administration as a puppet regime willing to sell out the nation’s patrimony for foreign favor.

Whether the Act is repealed or not, one thing is clear: the political battle over the soul of St. Kitts and Nevis has entered a new, dangerous chapter.