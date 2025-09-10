Family: “The loss of Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence will be profoundly felt”

By Erasmus Williams Sr.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 9, 2025 – The Lawrence Family issued a statement on the death of Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, KCMG, OBE, CSM, JP. “It is with deep sorrow that Lady Hulda Lawrence and family announce the death of Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence. Sir Edmund passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was 93 years of age. Sir Edmund was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.Sir Edmund proudly served his country as a pioneering banker. He is Founder and Former Managing Director of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd (SKNANB) Group of Companies. As a transformative force for financial rights and access, he revolutionized the banking landscape, thereby economically and socially advancing the citizenry of the Federation, and the region at large.From 1996, he served as Governor-General ‘s Deputy followed by his 2013 appointment as Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.Sir Edmund was a stalwart of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.His legacy will endure through his life-long guiding principles, which are his devotion to God, his family, and his country.The loss of Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence will be profoundly felt.”No date has been announced for the funeral.

Photos courtesy of Lady Hulda Lawrence & Family