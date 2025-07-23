£147M BOOMERANG! Man City Launches Record-Shattering Bid to Reclaim Cole Palmer After Chelsea Superstardom



Times Caribbean Global News | July 22, 2025

By Special Correspondent

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a jaw-dropping twist of Premier League irony, Manchester City is scrambling to fix what many are calling Pep Guardiola’s biggest mistake—letting Cole Palmer go. Now, just two seasons after selling the England sensation to Chelsea for a mere £40 million, the Citizens have reportedly offered a staggering £147 million (€170m) to bring him back to the Etihad.

That’s right. The same Palmer who couldn’t find space in Guardiola’s “stacked” City squad in 2023 is now the most wanted man in world football—and City are prepared to smash the British transfer record to get him.

Palmer has been nothing short of phenomenal since his switch to Stamford Bridge. In just 70 Premier League appearances, he’s chalked up 37 goals and 19 assists, earned 12 England caps, and led Chelsea to a dominant 3-0 Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain—netting two goals and an assist in the final.

Guardiola, who once let him walk out the door, is now—according to Spanish outlet Fichajes—“determined to bring him back at all costs”, with Manchester City fully aware they may have let a generational talent slip away.

Chelsea, however, are digging in their heels. Palmer is under contract until 2033, and the club is said to be “betting heavily” on him as the future of their project. But can even the mighty Blues resist a nine-figure offer that would obliterate the British record recently set by Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz?

As Palmer’s star rises to global superstardom, teammates are pouring on the praise:

“Cole Palmer is the best in the world. If he’s not already, he will be in the next two to three years,” gushed Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

“He did a lot for us tonight. Everyone knew him before. Everyone knows him now,” said right-back Malo Gusto.

“He’s a world-class player and today he showed that,” added Liam Delap.

But the million—or rather, £147 million—pound question now looms:

Will Chelsea cash in, or will Man City be forced to live forever with the ghost of the one that got away?

The transfer window just got its blockbuster storyline. And Cole Palmer is the headline.

Stay locked to Times Caribbean Global for updates on this developing football mega-saga.