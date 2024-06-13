Zahrea Benjamin Graduates Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College

New York, June 13, 2024 – Zahrea Kiswana Benjamin, a dedicated student and medical clerical professional from St. Kitts and Nevis, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Health Services Administration. Specializing in Human Resource Management, Benjamin has demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and a commitment to excellence throughout her studies.

Since July 2022, Benjamin has worked as an Administrative Clerk at the Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis, where she has gained valuable experience in the healthcare sector. Her role has enabled her to hone her skills in customer service and administrative tasks, contributing significantly to the hospital’s operations.

As a Monroe College alumna, youth enthusiast, and health allied student, Benjamin is poised to make substantial contributions to the health services administration field. Her academic achievements and professional experience highlight her as a rising star in her profession.