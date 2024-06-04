MP Harris Pressures Incompetent Drew Government to Act on Fire-Destroyed Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School

MP Harris Pressures Incompetent Drew Government to Act on Fire-Destroyed Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary SchoolPLP Press ReleaseJune 3rd, 2024Months of mounting pressure from Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, has finally prompted the Drew-led administration to take action with regards to the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux that was destroyed by fire in March 2022.Just one day after the Peoples Labour Party’s (PLP) press conference on May 30th where Dr. Harris again took the government to task over its failure to prioritize the reconstruction of the school, a tender advertisement for the Reconstruction of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School was disseminated via official government channels.While he welcomes this development in the interest of the students and teachers, Dr. Harris said it is disheartening that it took this long, particularly given that the Drew government met proposals for rebuilding the block of the school.“[The Team Unity administration] determined that it would treated as an emergency project and it would, during that period of time, be put under a rapid response to get the block up and running,” Dr. Harris said.The MP said the accommodations at the headquarters of the Explorers Club at Phillip’s was intended to be temporary. However, that has been unnecessarily extended by the Drew administration. “The Explorers Club was never intended to be environment in which that kind of formal education was being pervade because you have no classroom separation, you have no room set aside for the staff and all the other layouts that lead to a quality education being pervade,” he added, noting that it underscores the incompetence of the current Minister of Education. The pressure asserted by the constituency representative was amplified by the PTA which had written to the Ministry of Education about the many problems and inconvenience being experienced by the teachers and students at the Explorers Club Headquarters.“It should never be that teaching and learning become a struggle in St. Kitts and Nevis because of the incompetence of the politicians at the top,” Dr. Harris said. “I believe they are victimizing the people of Molineux because they did not vote for them.”Dr. Harris pledges to continue his advocacy at the highest level in the interest of the good people of St. Christopher Seven, and indeed, for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. END