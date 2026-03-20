CARIBBEAN CALL TO ACTION: PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY TO IGNITE GRENADA WITH EXPLOSIVE KEYNOTE AT DPM’S HISTORIC INAUGURAL CONGRESS

By Times Caribbean | Regional Political Feature

A powerful wave of regional political energy is set to surge through Grenada this weekend as Nevis Premier Mark Brantley takes center stage as keynote speaker at the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) Inaugural Congress—a landmark event that is already being hailed as a defining moment in Caribbean political discourse.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at the Trade Centre in Morne Rouge, St. George’s, the Congress marks the formal emergence of a new opposition force in Grenada. But it is the presence of Brantley—one of the Caribbean’s most seasoned and outspoken political figures—that has elevated the event into a regional spectacle of ideas, influence, and urgency.

A REGIONAL STATESMAN TAKES THE STAGE

Premier Brantley, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, arrives in Grenada not just as a guest speaker—but as a voice of regional consequence.

A respected attorney, diplomat, and political strategist, Brantley has built a reputation for fearless advocacy on issues of sovereignty, regional cooperation, and economic resilience. His leadership of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) has delivered back-to-back clean-sweep victories in Nevis (2020 and 2022), solidifying his political dominance and credibility.

His keynote address—boldly themed “The Caribbean Must Save Itself”—is expected to deliver a no-holds-barred examination of the challenges confronting small island states, from economic vulnerability to external geopolitical pressures.

MORE THAN A SPEECH — A REGIONAL WARNING

According to DPM interim leader MP Peter David, Brantley’s address will transcend partisan politics:

“His message will cut across local party lines and across regional boundaries, focusing on the existential threat to the sovereignty and independence of our Caribbean nations.”

That framing signals something deeper than routine political rhetoric.

It points to a growing regional anxiety—that Caribbean nations must become more self-reliant, more unified, and more strategic in navigating an increasingly complex global order.

Brantley is expected to challenge Caribbean leaders and citizens alike to confront uncomfortable truths:

Are regional governments doing enough to protect sovereignty?

Is economic independence truly achievable without deeper integration?

And most critically—who will define the Caribbean’s future if Caribbean people do not?

DPM’S DEBUT: A NEW FORCE EMERGES IN GRENADA

The Congress also represents a pivotal moment for Grenada’s political landscape, as the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) officially introduces itself to the nation.

Described as a new opposition movement with a unifying vision, the DPM is positioning itself as a platform for national renewal, inclusivity, and people-centered development.

Peter David issued a passionate call for unity ahead of the event:

“Come in your green, your yellow, your blue, your red; whatever colour you wear, however you see yourself, come with us, so we can move forward together.”

This appeal underscores the party’s ambition to transcend traditional political divisions and build a broad-based coalition for change.

BRANTLEY’S CARIBBEAN CONNECTION

Brantley’s selection as keynote speaker is no coincidence.

With deep personal and familial ties to Grenada, and a long-standing commitment to regional integration, he embodies the very Caribbean interconnectedness that the Congress seeks to promote.

His previous tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in St. Kitts and Nevis further cemented his reputation as a regional bridge-builder, advocating for stronger diplomatic and economic ties across CARICOM.

A MOMENT THAT MAY RESONATE BEYOND GRENADA

While the Congress is rooted in Grenadian politics, its implications may echo far beyond its shores.

At a time when Caribbean nations face mounting pressures—from climate vulnerability to global economic shifts—Brantley’s message is poised to ignite a broader regional conversation about unity, resilience, and self-determination.

This is not just a political event.

It is shaping up to be a defining Caribbean moment—where ideas collide, alliances are tested, and a vision for the region’s future is boldly articulated.

THE BOTTOM LINE

As the Caribbean stands at a crossroads, Premier Mark Brantley’s keynote address may well serve as both a warning and a rallying cry.

The question is no longer whether change is needed.

The question is whether the Caribbean is ready to answer the call:

To save itself.