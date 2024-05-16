Peoples Labour Party Hosted Hugely Successful, Exciting, Enlightening, and Vibrant East Basseterre Constituency Group Meeting

On Wednesday, May 15th, the Newtown Community Center was abuzz with energy and enthusiasm as the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) hosted a dynamic constituency group meeting. Chaired by the National Deputy Treasurer, Howard Richardson, the gathering commenced at 7:00 PM, marking the beginning of an evening filled with fervor and purpose.

The event commenced with Anne Chumney leading the proceedings in prayer, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem by all attendees, setting the tone for a patriotic and spirited gathering.

Jackie Bryan, in her opening remarks, rallied supporters to continue their unwavering dedication to the PLP, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and perseverance. She extended gratitude to those who had stood by her side during previous elections, urging them to maintain their steadfast support.

Marlon Brown, Chairman #3, echoed Bryan’s sentiments, stressing the significance of collective effort in advancing the PLP’s agenda. He encouraged attendees to not only show their support but to actively engage by becoming party members.

Aziwah Niles- Jones, also Chairman for Central Basseterre , expressed delight at the robust turnout, urging supporters to remain steadfast in their faith during challenging times, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience.

Elmar Martines, Chairman #7, addressed the pressing issue of crime, particularly gun violence, highlighting its disproportionate impact on urban areas. Despite these challenges, he reminded attendees that the PLP continues to grow rapidly, bolstered by the unwavering support of its members.

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the leader of the PLP, delivered a powerful and inspirational speech, reflecting on the party’s past successes and the challenges facing the nation. He expressed immense pleasure and satisfaction at the large turnout and the vibrancy of the attendees, affirming the continued growth and resilience of the PLP and its supporters.

As the evening drew to a close, Mesha Dyett delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all attendees. Damion Weekes, the national organizer, concluded the meeting with an announcement of the upcoming national convention on June 15th, 2024. He urged supporters to capitalize on the momentum generated by the successful gathering by spreading the word about the PLP’s enduring presence and vision for the future.

In summary, the constituency group meeting exemplified the PLP’s commitment to inclusivity, unity, and progress, setting the stage for a future marked by collective strength and purpose.