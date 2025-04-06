Mia Mottley Sounds the Alarm! ‘Crisis at Our Doorstep’ — CARICOM Chair Issues Dire Warning to Caribbean Citizens

Bridgetown, Barbados — April 6, 2025

In a dramatic and impassioned address that shook the region, Chair of the Caribbean Community and Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, issued a stark warning to the people of the Caribbean: “There is trouble in our Caribbean waters, and it will impact every single one of us.”

Delivering her message not as Barbados’ leader but as the regional head of CARICOM, Mottley painted a sobering picture of a Caribbean under siege — from global economic tremors, spiraling climate emergencies, a looming trade war, and rising fear on every corner.

“Our world is in crisis. And this could be the most dangerous period since World War II,” Mottley declared, adding that Caribbean nations now teeter on the edge of a perfect storm that could devastate economies, destabilize societies, and drive up prices on every island, from Basseterre to Bridgetown.

With the United States and China poised to ignite a full-blown global trade war, Mottley warned that a proposed US$1 million to $1.5 million levy on Chinese-made ships entering US ports will cripple Caribbean imports — sending food prices, electronics, vehicles, and even restaurant bills into the stratosphere.

“Don’t think this doesn’t affect you,” she cautioned, addressing farmers in Saint Lucy, teachers in Portmore, mechanics in Arima, and families across the Caribbean. “If you buy food, if you buy clothes, if you use a phone, this will affect you.”

Caribbean on the Brink: A Region Held Hostage by Global Powers

The Caribbean’s heavy dependence on imports — a colonial legacy, she said — has left the region dangerously vulnerable. Supermarkets, malls, hardware stores, and car dealerships across the islands are at the mercy of global prices. Even if CARICOM slashed its own tariffs to zero, it wouldn’t soften the blow.

Mottley pointed out the potential collapse of tourism — the region’s economic lifeblood — as source markets in Europe and North America could buckle under inflation and financial strain.

“We must act now,” she urged, calling for an emergency regional tourism strategy and the mobilization of both governments and the private sector to brace for what could be the most economically turbulent year in recent memory.

“This Is Not a Drill”: A Call for Regional Unity and Urgency

Prime Minister Mottley called for renewed unity and bold leadership across the Caribbean. In a passionate appeal, she urged fellow leaders and citizens alike to:

Re-engage the United States at the highest levels to preserve trade relations and stability. End political infighting, warning that division will be our downfall. Accelerate agriculture and light manufacturing, expanding the “25 by 2025” goal into a full regional production revolution. Deepen ties with Africa, Latin America, and traditional allies to diversify trade and diplomacy.

Mottley emphasized the need for all Caribbean people — including hoteliers, shoppers, and consumers — to “Buy local. Buy regional.” She said this wasn’t just a slogan, but a survival strategy.

To President Trump: “We Are Not Your Enemy”

In one of the most gripping moments of her speech, Mottley made a direct plea to U.S. President Donald Trump:

“We are not your enemy. We are your friends. Our economies are too small to hurt yours — but your decisions can destroy ours. Do not forget the family ties that bind us. Let’s talk. Let’s work together.”

A Message of Hope Amid the Storm

Despite the dire forecast, Mottley ended her address on a note of defiance and hope, invoking the resilience of past generations:

“Our forefathers faced worse and triumphed. So will we. We can make it. We shall make it.”

As the Caribbean braces for impact, Mottley’s words now echo across the islands like a warning siren in the night — urging unity, resolve, and immediate action to weather what may be one of the most dangerous periods in Caribbean history.