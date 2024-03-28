St. Vincent and the Grenadines Leader Rejects Citizenship By Investment Programme

In a region where some territories are aligning to safeguard the integrity of their nations and Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programmes, St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes a divergent stance. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the country’s leader, unequivocally stated his disinterest in adopting the CBI Programme during his tenure.

Gonsalves emphasized the pitfalls of relying on CBI revenues, labeling it as an unsustainable fiscal strategy unfit for financing government budgets. He underscored the risks associated with overreliance on CBI income, cautioning against potential IMF intervention and the subsequent imposition of stringent economic measures.

While other CBI jurisdictions hail the programme as pivotal for economic progress, international scrutiny persists. Concerns regarding due diligence practices and calls for heightened security measures persist among global organizations, including the International Monetary Fund.

Furthermore, the European Union contemplates restricting visa-free access for countries with CBI Programmes, signaling potential repercussions for participating territories. Draft legislation discussions underscore the EU’s intent to protect its visa policies from exploitation or endangerment.

Amidst divergent opinions and international scrutiny, St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands firm against embracing the CBI Programme, opting for alternative avenues to navigate its economic trajectory.