NATASHA GREY-BROOKES ISSUES STATEMENT. ATTACKS OPPOSITION COLLEAGUES AND DON ANDERSON POLL THAT CONFIRMS WHAT PAM HAS BEEN SAYING FOR PAST 3 YEARS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 14, 2025 — In a puzzling and politically perplexing move, PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes has issued a searing statement attacking not just the ruling Drew-led Labour government, but also her own opposition colleague — the People’s Labour Party (PLP) — and even reputable regional pollster Don Anderson, whose recent national poll has created a stir across the federation.

What has stunned political observers and voters alike is the sheer irony: the very Don Anderson poll that Grey-Brookes dismisses actually confirms everything PAM has been proclaiming and preaching for the past three years — that the country is headed in the wrong direction under PM Terrance Drew and the SKNLP.

Yet, instead of welcoming the poll as validation of PAM’s longstanding warnings and focussing on unseating the Drew led administration, Grey-Brookes chose to discredit the poll, belittle fellow opposition forces, and reignite a failed campaign strategy that led to PAM’s worst defeat in party history during the 2022 elections.

“I am here to say that PAM Stands Firm; We’re Not in the Labour Family Feud!!

Once again, the country is being dragged into yet another episode of (SKNLP) Labour vs (PLP) Labour, the old guard clashing with the new but still “old” brand. All Labour is Labour, no difference — they are both bad for this country. And now, (old Labour) they’re calling on the People’s Action Movement (PAM) to step in like some kind of referee in their never-ending family brawl.

Let us be clear: PAM is not your social worker. Let PLP and SKNLP swim in their mess.

We (PAM) are not here to mediate your messy, generational disputes. From the bitter fallouts of the 1970s and 80s to the more recent betrayal of the old guard by upstarts in suits, Labour’s history has been a soap opera of infighting, power grabs, and dysfunction.

Let them squabble. Let them tear each other apart. PAM has no interest in your confusion.

Now, the latest staged poll from the new Labour camp has clearly rattled old Labour and suddenly they want PAM to comment, to react, to join the spectacle.

Why?

Old Labour is already saying the poll is fake and rigged to boost new Labour ahead of their mini-convention, held on Saturday. So if you (SKNLP) don’t believe it, why should we waste time validating it? Fight it out with your political cousins. Leave PAM out of your circus.

We are well aware that your cousins in PLP like to use pollsters to help spread their false narratives and create a political fantasy world. Yes, we know that in the absence of real national support they rely on AI to generate phantoms of hype.

It ain’t take no expert to know that the anchor of Team Unity was PAM. But it is not our job to help SKNLP fight PLP. That is a family affair that has nothing to do with us. We in our own lane preparing to lead and govern again.

The truth is, no poll is needed to show the people how far this country has fallen under Labour. No survey is necessary to confirm what every man, woman, and child is feeling every day — that the economy is weak, the leadership is failing, and the cost of living is suffocating us all.

Who needed a poll to see Labour’s greed in action, giving themselves almost 40% salary increase while slashing poor people’s PAP from $500 to $250?

Who needed a poll to see children masquerading as experts, running the country into the ground while globe-trotting on the taxpayers’ dime, returning with nothing but photo ops?

The country is suffering, and all these two Labour parties can do is fight themselves.

Meanwhile under my watch, PAM has been focused on rebuilding, renewing, and reimagining a better future for our people. We are not distracted by the noise. We are designing the plan to rescue this country.

Let’s get real. No party should become so unpopular this quickly, yet Labour has. And that’s not a poll result. That’s the reality of life under Labour.

Only PAM has the proven record of transforming this economy — from pioneering the CBI program that other nations have copied, to creating Port Zante, to forging strategic alliances with international partners like Taiwan, and developing the southeast peninsula.

Imagine a St. Kitts and Nevis without PAM: no CBI, no modern economy, no strategic development. We would be in the wilderness.

So no, we will not entertain the drama. We are not part of your squabble.

Let it be known that Natasha Grey-Brookes will not use her time to let PAM babysit Labour’s internal crisis. We are here to fix the economy, restore hope, and deliver real leadership for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Let (PLP) Labour fight (SKNLP) Labour.

PAM is fighting for the people.”