“West Indies Touch Down in Sri Lanka for High-Stakes T20 and ODI Showdown!”

The West Indies cricket team has officially arrived in Sri Lanka, ready to reignite their dominance in the upcoming limited-overs series against the Lankan Lions. The much-anticipated clashes include three thrilling T20 Internationals on October 13, 15, and 17, followed by a series of three One Day Internationals on October 20, 23, and 26.

West Indies’ explosive T20I squad, led by powerhouse captain Rovman Powell, is poised for action, with veterans like Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, and rising stars such as Shamar Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford set to bring fire to the pitch. The ODI side, captained by the in-form Shai Hope and supported by vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, promises a formidable lineup to challenge Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

The Caribbean side is eager to bounce back and stamp their mark on this crucial series after recent international outings. Both squads feature a blend of experience and exciting young talent, setting the stage for a thrilling cricketing battle against a competitive Sri Lankan team.

All eyes are on the West Indies as they aim to prove their mettle in Asia, with the world watching to see if they can reign supreme on foreign soil.

T20I Squad:

Rovman Powell (capt)

Roston Chase (vice-capt)

Fabian Allen

Alick Athanaze

Andre Fletcher

Terrance Hinds

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer

ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (capt)

Alzarri Joseph (vice-capt)

Jewel Andrew

Alick Athanaze

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr.

Cricket fans, buckle up for a series that promises to deliver high-octane action and unforgettable moments!