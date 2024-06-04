Empowering Our People for a Better Saint Lucia 

Castries

June 3, 2024

Putting People First remains the guiding principle that influences the decisions taken by the Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led Administration to improve our communities, strengthen our economy and protect the interest of the citizens of Saint Lucia.

The needs of our people, agencies and industries are multifaceted. Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership is alert to Saint Lucia’s needs and focused on reengineering the government to be more responsive and solution-driven to implement the appropriate interventions.

On May 31, 2024, the government actioned several timely interventions to make our country safer, upgrade vending in the capital and put money back in the hands of farmers affected by the recent boxing material shortage.

Strengthening National Security

Citizen security remains a priority for the Pierre-led Administration. As Minister for National Security, Prime Minister Pierre continues to make available the resources, equipment and tools to ensure our police officers maintain the tactical edge in the line of duty.

The government delivered 28 new motor vehicles to the RSLPF on May 31. This latest motor vehicle handover is the largest in a single sitting in the history of the RSLPF. Prime Minister Pierre formally handed over eight pickups, one truck, one 30-seater coaster, 10 motorcycles, five ATVs and four jet skis.

Supporting Our Farmers

Several banana and plantain farmers incurred financial losses when the island’s sole boxing company, WINERA, encountered technical challenges that led to a boxing shortage. Farmers could not export their produce for many weeks. Nutritious produce spoiled and revenue was lost.

The government mounted an immediate response. In his 2024/25 Budget Address, the Prime Minister announced that $500,000 would be committed to helping local farmers partially recoup their losses. However, upon further review by the Ministry of Agriculture, it was determined that nearly $1 million would be needed to cover the affected farmers.

The financing was secured, and on May 31, 244 banana and plantain farmers collected cheques from the government to recover their financial losses and help their farms bounce back.

Big Respect for Small Business

The Pierre-led Administration is giving small businesses big opportunities to flourish. Prime Minister Pierre’s passion for small business inspired the construction of the newly built Bideau Park Vending Hut Facility.

Vendors operating at the junction of Peynier and Jeremie Street utilize makeshift structures that encroach on city sidewalks. The decision to build the Bideau Park Vending Hut Facility simultaneously eliminates safety hazards, enhances the aesthetics of our capital and provides city vendors with improved facilities in a more accommodating space.

On May 31, government officials cut the ribbon marking the official opening of the Bideau Park Vending Hut Facility. Situated on Peynier Street, Castries, the Bideau Park Vending Hut Facility comprises 22 new vending huts. Prospective tenants will transition from a makeshift sidewalk setup to upgraded facilities that provide secure storage capacity, shelter and improved comfort for vendors.

ENDS