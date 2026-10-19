WASHINGTON REPORTEDLY PREPARING MAJOR SHAKE-UP IN VENEZUELA AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MOVES TO RESHAPE GOVERNMENT, EXPAND OIL CONTROL AND PURSUE FORMER MADURO OFFICIALS

EXPLOSIVE REPORT FROM SPANISH NEWSPAPER ABC POINTS TO POSSIBLE CABINET CHANGES, MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR OIL ARRANGEMENTS AND FURTHER LEGAL ACTION AS WASHINGTON’S INFLUENCE OVER VENEZUELA DEEPENS

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INTERNATIONAL NEWS | MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Major political and economic changes could be coming to Venezuela as the administration of United States President Donald Trump reportedly advances a sweeping strategy aimed at reshaping the country’s leadership, expanding international involvement in its vast petroleum industry and securing the transfer of additional former government officials to American authorities.

The developments were outlined in an October 19 investigative newsletter by respected Washington-based journalist David Alandete of the Spanish newspaper ABC, who cited sources familiar with discussions inside the United States government.

According to Alandete, three significant initiatives are being considered simultaneously, potentially marking another turning point in Venezuela’s political and economic transformation following the January 3, 2026, capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

DELCY RODRÍGUEZ COULD REMAIN IN POWER — BUT WITH A DIFFERENT GOVERNMENT

One of the most significant revelations involves reported plans to restructure the administration of Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodríguez.

Sources cited by ABC suggest that influential figures within the Trump administration favour replacing several longstanding political appointees with experienced technical administrators who are less closely associated with Maduro’s former government.

Venezuela currently has approximately 34 government ministries, with several senior officials having served under the previous administration.

Among the prominent figures attracting attention is Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, whose possible departure has reportedly been discussed.

However, no final decision has been announced concerning individual ministers or the proposed restructuring.

The reported strategy would allow Rodríguez to remain in office while introducing a substantially different governing team.

VENEZUELA’S OIL WEALTH TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Perhaps the most economically significant development involves Venezuela’s enormous petroleum reserves.

According to ABC, Washington is considering a major energy-sector gathering in January 2027, potentially bringing together executives from international petroleum companies to outline future investments and operational responsibilities across major Venezuelan oil fields.

The proposed event would coincide with the first anniversary of Maduro’s removal from power.

The report follows an agreement announced in August involving North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), a company associated with Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.

The arrangement covers 17 Venezuelan oil fields containing an estimated 65 billion barrels of oil, with long-term development rights extending up to 100 years.

Major international energy companies could eventually participate in developing these reserves, although their precise involvement remains uncertain.

The proposed January gathering has not been officially confirmed.

In a separate development, Reuters reported on October 17 that Rodríguez expects nearly US$76 billion in petroleum investments over five years under recently signed agreements.

The scale of these arrangements underscores how central Venezuela’s energy resources have become to the evolving relationship between Caracas and Washington.

MORE FORMER OFFICIALS COULD FACE U.S. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

ABC also reports that American authorities are pursuing the possible transfer of additional individuals associated with Maduro’s former administration.

Among those mentioned is former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, alongside Alexander Granko Arteaga, a senior figure associated with Venezuela’s military counterintelligence service.

The report additionally raises questions about the legal status of former Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno.

These developments remain based on information attributed to unnamed sources. The relevant authorities have not publicly confirmed all the reported arrangements, and any individuals facing proceedings would be entitled to applicable legal protections.

MARÍA CORINA MACHADO SIGNALS SUPPORT FOR LAWFUL OIL AGREEMENTS

Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has indicated that a future administration under her leadership would respect petroleum agreements concluded in accordance with the law.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News from Panama, Machado outlined her vision for attracting international investment through open markets, competitive taxation and stronger legal guarantees.

She also identified the United States as a potentially important strategic partner.

But Machado stressed that lasting economic progress would require democratic institutions, transparent governance and free elections.

Her position highlights the continuing debate over who should govern Venezuela and how the country’s natural resources should be managed.

QUESTIONS REMAIN OVER VENEZUELA’S POLITICAL FUTURE

For Caribbean countries, developments in Venezuela carry wider implications.

The South American nation remains an important regional neighbour whose petroleum resources, political stability and international relationships can influence Caribbean energy security, trade and diplomacy.

The latest reporting suggests that Venezuela’s transformation may be entering another significant phase, with decisions being considered in Washington that could influence the country’s leadership and economic direction for years.

Still, several major elements of the reported strategy remain unconfirmed.

There has been no official announcement establishing the proposed cabinet restructuring, the January 2027 gathering or the complete list of officials whose transfer to American authorities may be sought.

For now, one thing is clear: Venezuela’s political future and its extraordinary oil wealth remain at the centre of an expanding international conversation about sovereignty, investment, democracy and the balance of power in the Americas.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean News. Regional Perspectives. Global Developments.

Reporting based on David Alandete’s October 19, 2026, ABC newsletter, with additional background from Reuters, CBS News and other published reporting.