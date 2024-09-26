Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Meets with Former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, Receives Signed Copy of Blair’s Book

Posted on September 26, 2024 in General News

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 26, 2024 — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew had the distinct pleasure today of meeting with former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Tony Blair. Their brief but meaningful discussions focused on key issues of global leadership and development in the 21st century.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sir Tony Blair presented Prime Minister Dr. Drew with a signed copy of his latest book, Tony Blair On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century. The book, which reflects Blair’s extensive experience in global politics and leadership, highlights valuable insights for today’s world leaders.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the former UK Prime Minister, praising Blair’s leadership legacy and his continued contribution to international dialogue on governance and policy-making.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2024 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)