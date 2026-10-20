BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS MAKES MAJOR PUSH TO EXPAND CRUISE TOURISM FOLLOWING HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH GLOBAL CRUISE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES AT FCCA CONFERENCE!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 20, 2026

BVI Ports Authority strengthens partnerships with Carnival, Norwegian and other major cruise operators as new opportunities emerge for additional cruise calls, local businesses, tourism development and economic growth.

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS — October 20, 2026

The British Virgin Islands is positioning itself for greater opportunities in the Caribbean’s competitive cruise tourism industry following a series of high-level engagements with major international cruise operators at the 32nd Annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and Trade Show.

Held in Puerto Rico from October 12–16, 2026, the conference brought together government ministers, port authorities, tourism executives and cruise industry decision-makers to discuss investment, destination development and the future of Caribbean cruise tourism.

Representing the British Virgin Islands, the BVI Ports Authority (BVIPA), alongside the Ministry of Communications and Works and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sustainable Development, participated in strategic discussions aimed at strengthening industry partnerships and expanding economic opportunities.

MAJOR CRUISE OPERATORS ENGAGED

According to an official BVIPA statement issued October 19, the delegation held scheduled engagements with representatives of Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Princess Cruises and Carnival Corporation, among other industry stakeholders.

Discussions focused on port development, itinerary planning, visitor experiences and the potential to attract additional cruise ship calls to the Territory.

Importantly, the conference produced follow-up commitments centred on training opportunities for local vendors and tour operators, strengthening relationships with cruise executives and exploring ways to secure additional cruise business.

BVI MINISTERS CHAMPION REGIONAL TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Minister for Communications and Works, Honourable Kye Rymer, delivered opening remarks during a workshop titled “Homeporting: The Gateway to the Caribbean,” highlighting the importance of maritime connectivity and emerging tourism opportunities.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Culture, Honourable Luce Hodge-Smith, also provided an update on the Territory during ministerial discussions involving Caribbean destinations.

The BVIPA delegation included Board Chairperson Dion Stoutt, Deputy Chairperson Annette Collins, Acting Managing Director Dean Fahie and Marketing Manager Alicia Green.

Other representatives included senior government officials, the National Parks Trust, Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park and private-sector tourism stakeholders.

“MORE THAN MAINTAINING INDUSTRY RELATIONSHIPS”

BVIPA Chairperson Dion Stoutt emphasised that participation in the international conference forms part of a broader strategy to secure the Territory’s long-term position in the cruise tourism market.

Stoutt explained that continued engagement with cruise executives and tourism partners is intended to ensure that the British Virgin Islands remains involved in decisions affecting cruise deployment, infrastructure development and destination growth.

He also highlighted the importance of translating industry relationships into meaningful economic benefits for businesses and communities throughout the Territory.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS

Beyond attracting additional cruise vessels, the BVIPA is prioritising improvements to visitor experiences, stronger local service-provider readiness and greater opportunities for entrepreneurs, attractions and tour operators.

The Authority also intends to pursue coordinated follow-up discussions with government agencies, cruise partners and tourism stakeholders.

As a longstanding FCCA Presidential Partner, BVIPA is seeking to strengthen its existing relationships while aligning port infrastructure investment with the changing operational requirements of international cruise lines.

The latest engagements underscore the British Virgin Islands’ ambition to remain a competitive Caribbean cruise destination while ensuring that tourism growth delivers lasting opportunities beyond the waterfront.

For the wider Caribbean, the discussions also highlight the increasing importance of regional cooperation, infrastructure development and meaningful local participation in the global cruise tourism industry.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean News. Regional Developments. Global Perspectives.

Source: British Virgin Islands Ports Authority, official press release dated October 19, 2026.

Editorial note: The official release identifies follow-up actions and potential opportunities, not confirmed new cruise itineraries, additional scheduled calls or finalized investment agreements.