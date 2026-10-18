POPULAR NEVISIAN SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY DE-SYL “NICK” HAMILTON WEDS FOUR SEASONS RESORT NEVIS EXECUTIVE MITCHELL NOVER IN BALTIMORE, MARYLAND

WELL-KNOWN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, FORMER MR. KOOL CONTESTANT AND COMMUNITY ACTIVIST CELEBRATES NEW CHAPTER WITH ACCOMPLISHED INTERNATIONAL LUXURY HOSPITALITY AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EXECUTIVE

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — October 18, 2026 | TIMES CARIBBEAN

Popular Nevisian social media personality, outspoken political commentator, community activist and former Mr. Kool contestant De-Syl “Nick” Hamilton has entered an exciting new chapter of his personal life, marrying accomplished luxury hospitality executive Mitchell Nover in a wedding ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

The occasion brings together two professionals with impressive backgrounds in hospitality, communications, community engagement and public service.

Hamilton, a familiar personality across Nevis and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis social media landscape, has established a reputation for his outspoken political commentary, engaging online presence and willingness to address matters of public interest.

Beyond his social media activities, Hamilton is an experienced tourism and hospitality management professional with more than a decade of experience in operations, customer service and organisational leadership.

He has also been involved in grassroots community advocacy, including public demonstrations calling for stronger protections against sexual abuse and legislative action to establish a sex offender registry in St. Kitts and Nevis.

His involvement in cultural and community activities has been equally notable.

A former contestant in the popular Mr. Kool competition, Hamilton has participated in local pageantry and carnival events, earning recognition in competitive segments including Beach Wear and Performing Talent.

He has also been involved with the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, reflecting his interest in the island’s heritage and community development.

HIS NEW SPOUSE BRINGS AN IMPRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND.

Mitchell Nover is an accomplished public relations, marketing and luxury hospitality executive who serves as Director of Public Relations and Marketing at the prestigious Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

Associated with the internationally recognised Four Seasons luxury hospitality brand since 2017, Nover has played a leadership role in communications, brand positioning, international media relations and marketing initiatives connected to the award-winning Caribbean resort.

His career extends well beyond Nevis.

Originally from the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., Nover has extensive experience in international communications, tourism marketing, lifestyle media and corporate public relations.

Before joining Four Seasons Resort Nevis, he held senior positions with prominent Miami-based communications agencies, including RockOrange and Dialogue, managing accounts associated with international travel, hospitality and lifestyle brands.

He also previously served as Media Relations Coordinator for Sandals & Beaches Resorts, adding another major Caribbean hospitality brand to his professional portfolio.

An accomplished academic, Nover holds a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish Language and Literature from the University of Michigan and a Master’s degree in International Administration from the University of Miami.

He is fluent in English and Spanish.

Alongside his hospitality career, Nover has pursued interests in food, travel and lifestyle media, developing the culinary and lifestyle platform formerly known as Mitch & Mel Take Miami.

His professional profile also identifies him as an Executive Director of Island Girls Rock!, an organisation associated with leadership, empowerment and community engagement.

A CELEBRATION THAT CONNECTS NEVIS AND THE UNITED STATES

For Hamilton, whose personality, community involvement and outspoken commentary have made him a recognisable figure among Nevisians at home and abroad, the marriage represents an important personal milestone.

For Nover, whose professional life has established deep connections with Nevis through one of the island’s most internationally recognised luxury tourism establishments, the occasion marks another meaningful chapter in his personal journey.

The Baltimore wedding also reflects the increasingly interconnected lives of Caribbean professionals whose personal and professional relationships extend across international borders.

As photographs of the occasion circulate, the couple’s celebration adds a personal and memorable moment to the wider Nevisian community’s social calendar.

Times Caribbean extends warm congratulations to De-Syl “Nick” Hamilton and Mitchell Nover on their marriage and wishes them a lifetime of happiness, companionship, mutual respect and continued success.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Caribbean People. Caribbean Stories. Caribbean Connections.