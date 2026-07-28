WALFORD VINCENT GUMBS SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR-GENERAL’S DEPUTY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — His Excellency Walford Vincent Gumbs, OBE, JP, has been sworn in to serve as Governor-General’s Deputy during the temporary absence of Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMG, JP.

Government House announced on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, that Dame Marcella would be absent from the Federation for a short period beginning the same day.

According to the official press release, Gumbs was administered the required Oaths during a brief ceremony held at Government House earlier on Tuesday. The appointment was made in accordance with the Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During the Governor-General’s absence, Gumbs will perform the constitutional duties assigned to the Office of the Governor-General’s Deputy, ensuring continuity in the execution of official state functions.

Government House did not disclose the reason for Dame Marcella’s absence, her destination or the precise date on which she is expected to return.

The temporary appointment is a standard constitutional arrangement used when the Governor-General is unavailable or outside the Federation for a specified period.

Dame Marcella, who serves as the representative of the Head of State in St. Kitts and Nevis, is expected to resume her official duties upon her return.