LATE ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL NOEL “ZAMBA” HEATH REMOVED FROM U.S. TREASURY SANCTIONS LIST

Official OFAC notice confirms deletion of all three entries associated with the late Kittitian national

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The United States Department of the Treasury has officially removed the late St. Kitts and Nevis national Noel Timothy “Zamba” Heath from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

The removal was published by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, commonly known as OFAC, on Monday, July 27, 2026.

OFFICIAL U.S. TREASURY NOTICE

Readers can view the complete Treasury Department statement and list of sanctions removals here:

https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20260727

The official OFAC notice, titled “Sanctions List Removals; Sanctions List Updates,” confirms that three separate entries associated with Heath were deleted from the SDN List.

They appeared under the names:

HEATH, Noel Timothy

ZAMBA, Noel Heath

ZAMBO, Noel Heath

Each entry listed the same identifying information, including an address on Cardin Avenue, Saint Kitts and Nevis; a date of birth of December 16, 1949; St. Kitts and Nevis as his place of birth; and a United Kingdom passport number.

The entries carried the programme designation SDNTK, which relates to sanctions imposed under the United States’ foreign narcotics sanctions framework.

OFAC’s official listing stated:

“The following deletions have been made to OFAC’s SDN List.”

The names Heath, Zamba and Zambo were then listed consecutively among the persons removed.

The Treasury Department said the July 27 action formed part of the second major phase of its sanctions-modernisation initiative.

According to the department, OFAC removed 84 individuals and entities and improved identifying information for another 22 entries to make sanctions screening clearer and more effective.

Treasury explained that the wider group of removals included some deceased individuals, defunct entities and persons or organisations sanctioned more than 20 years ago that are no longer considered current United States national-security or foreign-policy priorities.

The department said every removal underwent an appropriate interagency review to ensure that the decision would not harm American foreign-policy or national-security interests.

OFAC did not publish a separate explanation stating the specific reason Heath’s entries were selected for removal. His deletion, however, was made as part of the broader review of older sanctions records.

The removal means the three listed entries connected to Noel Timothy “Zamba” Heath have been formally deleted from OFAC’s current Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

It does not, on its own, amount to a new court ruling or determination concerning the historical circumstances behind the original designation. It confirms that the late Kittitian national’s entries are no longer maintained on the current sanctions list.

As part of the same action, OFAC also updated the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, the Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List and the Non-SDN Palestinian Legislative Council List.

Treasury said the overall objective is to ensure that United States sanctions remain targeted, effective and aligned with current economic, national-security and foreign-policy priorities.

OFFICIAL SOURCE:

U.S. Department of the Treasury — Office of Foreign Assets Control

https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20260727