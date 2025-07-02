WHEN OPPORTUNITIES ARE GIVEN, GREATNESS FOLLOWS!” – PLP’S DAMEON LAWRENCE PROVES ACTION BEATS DOUBT IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE



Young, Charismatic PLP Chairman Shuts Down the Naysayers as Shaw Avenue Cleanup Holds Strong Weeks Later!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – July 1, 2025 — In an inspiring display of youthful leadership, community pride, and bold follow-through, People’s Labour Party (PLP) Central Basseterre Chairman, Dameon Lawrence, is shutting down the skeptics and proving that real transformation begins with opportunity—and leadership that delivers.

A month after leading a massive cleanup campaign in the heart of McKnight at Shaw Avenue, Lawrence took to the streets once again—not to talk, but to see the results for himself. And what he found was nothing short of uplifting: a cleaner, more vibrant community space that has defied the critics and stayed in excellent condition.

In a heartfelt social media post following his attendance at the funeral service of cultural icon Vincent “Kulcha” Benjamin, Lawrence made an impromptu stop at the very site of the initiative, offering a powerful reflection:

“Just left from Vincent Culture Benjamin’s funeral and on the way in, I decided to take a stop by the Shaw Avenue cleanup site. One of the things we came across was a lot of negative, even from within the community—that it won’t last, it’ll be back to the same in no time. But here we are, four weeks later. Still holding up pretty good and I think it’s a good indicator that when opportunities are given, good things can happen.”

The cleanup wasn’t just about garbage—it was about dignity, unity, and belief in better.

Lawrence’s leadership style—dynamic, charismatic, grounded in the people—is earning him praise across political and community circles as a rising force within the PLP and a symbol of the new wave of vibrant, people-focused politics.

His effort is now being cited as a blueprint for sustainable community development, showing that with the right leadership and community buy-in, change is not only possible—it’s lasting.

This is what people-centered leadership looks like.

This is what PLP stands for.

This is how you build a better Central Basseterre, and by extension—a better nation.

With momentum building toward the upcoming PLP People’s Convention 2025, Dameon Lawrence is making it clear that the future is bright, the people are ready, and the movement is unstoppable.

#PLPAction #DameonLawrenceDelivers #CentralBasseterreRising #FromWordsToAction #OpportunityBringsChange #YoungLeadership #BringBackPLP #UnstoppableMomentum #McKnightStrong #CommunityPower