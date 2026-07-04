VISA PRESSURE MOUNTS: Skerrit Urges Washington to Reconsider Restrictions on Dominicans as CBI Scrutiny Deepens

ROSEAU, Dominica, July 2026 — Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says he is hoping the United States will move “at the soonest opportunity” to reconsider visa restrictions now affecting Dominican nationals, as Caribbean governments continue diplomatic efforts to ease the fallout from Washington’s tougher immigration posture.

The restrictions were announced in a December 16, 2025 U.S. presidential proclamation, which cited concerns linked to Citizenship by Investment programmes, including the absence of residency requirements and screening challenges. The measure affected nationals of Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Haiti, with Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda facing restrictions on several immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Skerrit said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously indicated that Washington would review the visa arrangements by June 2026. With that timeline now reached, the Dominican leader said he remains confident that Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda have taken the necessary steps to support a lifting of the restrictions.

The issue has sparked concern across the region, particularly for citizens who rely on U.S. travel for medical treatment, education, business, family connections, and professional opportunities. Skerrit’s comments signal a renewed diplomatic push to reassure Washington while protecting ordinary Dominican citizens from prolonged uncertainty.

The U.S. has argued that CBI programmes without residency requirements may create vulnerabilities in identity verification and security screening. Caribbean leaders, however, have maintained that their countries have strengthened due diligence systems and are willing to continue cooperating with U.S. authorities.

For Dominica, the stakes are significant. The visa restrictions have placed the island’s CBI programme under sharper international scrutiny while raising wider questions about how small Caribbean states balance economic survival, sovereign policy, and global security expectations.

Skerrit’s message is clear: Dominica believes it has acted, complied, and cooperated — and now wants Washington to act in return.