JAMAICAN MEDICAL STAR SHINES IN CHINA: 24-Year-Old Dr. Orbin Barnes Graduates Valedictorian and Delivers Speech in Mandarin

TIMES CARIBBEAN NEWS — Jamaica is celebrating a remarkable young achiever whose story is now inspiring people across the Caribbean and beyond.

Dr. Orbin O’Bryan Barnes, a 24-year-old Jamaican from Negril, Westmoreland, has achieved the extraordinary distinction of graduating as Valedictorian from Jinzhou Medical University in China — and delivering his graduation address in Chinese Mandarin.

For Barnes, who has long been accustomed to academic excellence, the achievement was still beyond what he initially imagined.

Surrounded by what he described as “really brilliant students,” the young doctor said he never expected to top his graduating class. Yet through discipline, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he rose to the very top.

Barnes’ journey began at Munro College, where his strong interest in mathematics, science, engineering, and human anatomy helped shape his path toward medicine. Though he first hesitated because his older brother had already entered the medical profession, his passion eventually became undeniable.

After applying to universities in Jamaica, Cuba, Russia, and China, Barnes accepted an offer from Jinzhou Medical University. The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to begin his studies online from his bedroom in Negril, including the challenge of learning Mandarin while surrounded by everyday Jamaican patois.

When he finally arrived in China, Barnes committed himself not only to medicine, but also to mastering the language and adapting to a new culture. With support from Chinese friends, advisers, and his own relentless work ethic, he excelled.

His defining academic moment came during the final examination required to qualify as a medical doctor. Barnes scored the highest and secured the valedictorian honour.

His mother and brother travelled to China in June to witness the historic moment, while his father watched proudly from Jamaica.

Dr. Barnes’ achievement stands as a powerful reminder to young people across the Caribbean that global excellence is possible with focus, sacrifice, faith, and discipline.

From Negril to China, Dr. Orbin Barnes has made his family, community, Jamaica, and the wider Caribbean proud.