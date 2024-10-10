Virgin Islands to Honour Dame Janice Pereira with Week-Long National Celebration as She Retires from Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and Joins His Majesty’s Privy Council

The Government of the Virgin Islands has announced a grand National Celebration in honour of The Right Honourable Dame Janice M. Pereira, from 21st October to 27th October 2024. This monumental week will pay tribute to Dame Pereira’s retirement as Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) and her recent historic appointment to His Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.

Dame Janice Pereira, a distinguished legal figure from Virgin Gorda, has long been a trailblazer in the judiciary. Her appointment to His Majesty’s Privy Council, approved by King Charles III, marks yet another extraordinary milestone in her illustrious career. In addition to Dame Pereira, the King also appointed First Minister of Wales, Baroness Eluned Morgan, and First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, to the Privy Council.

As the first female Chief Justice of the ECSC, a role she assumed in 2012, Dame Janice Pereira has transformed the judicial landscape of the Eastern Caribbean. Her efforts in modernising the court system—most notably by implementing digital justice platforms—have ensured that the judicial system remains accessible and efficient, even during unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Privy Council, one of the oldest judicial institutions in the UK, serves as the final court of appeal for many Commonwealth nations, including the Eastern Caribbean. As a member of this esteemed body, Dame Janice will provide legal counsel to the Sovereign and participate in key decisions that affect the Commonwealth.

In her celebrated career, Dame Pereira has received numerous accolades, including being named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for her outstanding services to the judiciary. She also holds an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies.

The upcoming National Celebration is a testament to her lasting impact on the Virgin Islands and the broader Caribbean region, as the community gathers to honour her service and legacy.