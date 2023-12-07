“Venezuelan Crackdown: Arrests Ordered for Politicians Linked to Opposition Figure María Machado Amid Referendum Sabotage Allegations”

Venezuelan Attorney-General Tarek Saab has issued arrest orders for several politicians closely associated with opposition presidential candidate María Machado. The move comes as authorities accuse them of attempting to sabotage the recent referendum concerning Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region.

The government’s crackdown intensifies tensions in the wake of the contested referendum, where Venezuela sought public support for the annexation of the Essequibo region. Despite a recent ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) urging restraint, the government remains adamant about its course of action.

The arrests reflect a broader political struggle in Venezuela, with Machado and her associates becoming targets of state scrutiny. The government’s allegations of sabotage further fuel the ongoing political discord, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic processes and the potential for escalating unrest in the country. International observers closely monitor the situation as Venezuela navigates a complex and contentious political landscape.