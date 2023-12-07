National Mottos of the Caribbean: A Reflection of Unity, Faith, and Aspiration

The Caribbean, a vibrant and culturally diverse region, is home to nations each with its unique identity and aspirations. Embedded in the fabric of their identities are national mottos that encapsulate the spirit, values, and dreams of their people. Let’s explore the inspirational mottos that echo through the islands of the Caribbean:

Anguilla: Unity, Strength and Endurance

Antigua & Barbuda: Each Endeavouring, All Achieving

The Bahamas: Forward Upward Onward Together

Barbados: Pride and Industry

Belize: Sub Umbra Floreo (Under The Shade I Flourish)

Bermuda: Quo Fata Ferunt (Whither The Fates Carry)

British Virgin Islands: Vigilate (Be Watchful)

Cayman Islands: He Hath Founded It Upon The Seas

Cuba: ¡Patria o Muerte, Venceremos! (Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome!)

Dominica: Apres Bondie C'est La Ter (After God The Earth)

Dominican Republic: Dios, Patria, Libertad (God, Homeland, Liberty)

Grenada: Ever Conscious of God, We Aspire, Build and Advance As One People

Guyana: One People, One Nation, One Destiny

Haiti: L'Union Fait La Force (Unity Makes Strength)

Jamaica: Out of Many One People

Puerto Rico: Joannes est nomen eius (John is his name)

Saint Kitts & Nevis: Country Above Self

Saint Lucia: The Land, The People, The Light

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines: Pax et Justitia (Peace and Justice)

Suriname: Justitia Pietas Fides (Justice, Faith and Loyalty)

Trinidad & Tobago: Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve

U.S. Virgin Islands: United in Pride and Hope

These mottos serve as poignant reminders of the rich history, collective strength, and shared vision that define the Caribbean nations. They inspire unity, resilience, and the pursuit of a brighter future for all.