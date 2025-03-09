US Government Pressures PM Drew: Will His Leadership Betray Cuba to Keep US Visas?

Unconfirmed reports has suggested that the United States government has fired off a high-stakes letter to St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, and his administration—demanding an answer that could alter the fate of Cuba’s vital medical assistance program in the Caribbean.

The letter comes amid mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marc Rubio, who are aggressively pushing to dismantle Cuba’s global medical outreach. Their latest move? Threatening to revoke US visas for foreign officials whose governments continue employing Cuban doctors and nurses.

This US ultimatum raises a dire question for PM Drew: Will his leadership bow to Washington’s demands at the cost of St. Kitts and Nevis’ access to affordable, high-quality Cuban healthcare? Or will he stand firm in solidarity with a nation that has long provided life-saving medical support to Caribbean citizens?

THE STAKES: HEALTH VS. DIPLOMACY

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers recently convened to discuss this brewing crisis. For decades, Cuba has been a lifeline to small island nations—offering doctors, nurses, and medical training at a fraction of the cost. The US, however, sees this as a form of “human trafficking,” an accusation Cuba and its allies vehemently reject.

With the Biden administration silent and Trump allies doubling down on an anti-Cuba agenda, leaders like PM Drew are caught in a political storm.

Will St. Kitts and Nevis cave to US pressure?

Could citizens’ healthcare access be sacrificed for visa privileges?

Is this the beginning of a new US crackdown on Caribbean-Cuba relations?

As Washington tightens its grip, the biggest decision of Drew’s leadership may be just around the corner. What will he choose—Cuban solidarity or US compliance? The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve answers NOW!

