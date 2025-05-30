TEAM UNITY WENT TO WAR FOR $80M! POWER CUT TO CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR OVER $3M DEBT — LAND SWAP DEAL STRUCK, BUT DID DREW ADMINISTRATION LET IT ALL SLIDE?

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Explosive new revelations have emerged that under the bold leadership of Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, the Team Unity administration was relentless in its pursuit of millions owed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis by the Christophe Harbour developers — even going as far as disconnecting electricity supply to the luxury development over arrears nearing EC $3 million.

This shocking but necessary move, executed through the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), demonstrated the Harris-led government’s willingness to take decisive action when public institutions and taxpayer money were being taken for granted. Sources confirm that power was cut to Christophe Harbour, prompting urgent negotiations.

In response, Christophe Harbour offered three parcels of land valued at EC $4.5 million to settle the arrears. Upon completion of the land transfer, SKELEC restored electricity service to the development. The move was heralded as a rare act of political courage, placing national interests above foreign privilege.

The Pursuit Didn’t Stop There

The SKELEC settlement was just one of multiple aggressive recovery actions initiated by the Team Unity administration:

EC $49 million in unpaid National Bank loans triggered legal action by the bank, backed by government support.

triggered legal action by the bank, backed by government support. Near EC $6 million owed to Social Security prompted demand letters, with land offers from Christophe Harbour rejected for being worth far less than what was owed .

prompted demand letters, with land offers from Christophe Harbour rejected for being . US $20.4 million owed to the SIDF , including late charges, was formally demanded in February 2022 by lawyers on behalf of the fund.

, including late charges, was by lawyers on behalf of the fund. The government even engaged Ernst & Young to investigate the SIDF’s investment ties to Christophe Harbour.

But when the Team Unity government was abruptly ended in 2022, all of these enforcement efforts were left hanging in the balance.

Enter the Drew Administration — and a Deafening Silence

Once in office, Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s administration immediately halted legal proceedings initiated by the National Bank and took no public action to continue the debt recovery efforts. No update was given on:

The remaining balance owed to SKELEC ,

, The outcome of Social Security’s debt negotiations , or

, or The status of the SIDF’s multi-million-dollar claim.

Even more troubling, the recent sale of the Christophe Harbour marina to Safe Harbor Marinas has not been accompanied by full transparency on how much of these debts were recovered — if any.

A Public Betrayal?

Citizens are now questioning why a government that claims to champion transparency has not disclosed the terms of the marina sale, the outstanding public debts, or even whether government institutions were represented at the closing of the transaction.

The facts are damning:

Team Unity disconnected power to protect public resources.

to protect public resources. Team Unity filed court action to recover loans.

to recover loans. Team Unity demanded accountability from Christophe Harbour.

from Christophe Harbour. The Drew administration pulled the plug on those efforts.

What Was Gained — Or Lost?

The Christophe Harbour developers had 18 years to deliver on a promise of US $17 billion in economic activity, yet left behind a trail of unpaid debts and broken promises. Team Unity tried to enforce accountability — and now, the people are left wondering if those efforts were quietly erased in backdoor dealings by the current administration.

“When you cut power to a billionaire development over unpaid bills, you’re defending your people,” one insider noted.

“When you let them walk away without paying what they owe — you’ve sold out your country.”

—

As calls grow louder for a full public inquiry, the Drew administration is under fire — and the people are watching. Stay with St. Kitts-Nevis Times for more as this story unfolds..