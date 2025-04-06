BELOVED NURSE BRUTALLY KILLED IN NEW ROAD BLOODBATH — POLICE LAUNCH HOMICIDE PROBE

New Road, St. Kitts – April 5, 2025 — The island of St. Kitts is reeling in shock and sorrow following the gruesome slaying of a beloved community nurse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Isalin Pitt, a 60-year-old healthcare professional known for her compassion and years of dedicated service, was found brutally murdered in her New Road home between 2AM and 3AM. Her lifeless body was discovered in a bedroom, bearing multiple stab wounds — a chilling sight that has left family, friends, and the wider community in mourning.

Officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), responding swiftly to a report, arrived on the scene and confirmed Ms. Pitt had succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel attempted to render aid.

Police sources reveal that a male suspect is currently in custody and is assisting investigators with what is now being treated as a homicide. The Crime Scene Unit combed through the residence and gathered critical forensic evidence to aid in the ongoing probe.

The motive behind this horrifying act remains unclear. However, the RSCNPF is urging members of the public with any information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the family of the late Isalin Pitt.

“This is a devastating loss,” said one neighbor. “Isalin was not just a nurse, she was a mother figure, a community light. To hear that her life was taken in such a violent way is just unbearable.”

As the community grapples with this tragedy, the RSCNPF has extended condolences to all affected and reaffirmed its commitment to solving this heinous crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station immediately.

More updates as this story develops.