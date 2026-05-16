UNESCO Delegation Meets Education Minister Geoffrey Hanley Following Regional Media and Information Literacy Workshops in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Senior representatives from UNESCO paid a courtesy call on Dr. Geoffrey Hanley following the successful hosting of the SIM Caribbean Media and Information Literacy workshops in St. Kitts and Nevis earlier this week.

The regional workshops, held on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, brought together education and communications stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen media literacy, digital awareness, and regional educational collaboration across the Caribbean.

The UNESCO delegation included Eric Falt, Regional Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean, and Paul Hector, Advisor for Communications and Information at the UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean.

Also present during the meeting were Nerys Dockery, Secretary General of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, along with other senior education officials.

The courtesy call provided an opportunity for constructive dialogue on matters relating to education, media and information literacy, youth empowerment, and continued collaboration between UNESCO and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Discussions reportedly focused on strengthening partnerships aimed at enhancing educational development, promoting digital literacy, and supporting regional initiatives designed to equip Caribbean citizens with the tools needed to navigate an increasingly information-driven world.

Education officials highlighted the importance of media and information literacy in modern education systems, particularly as Caribbean societies continue adapting to rapid technological changes, the expansion of digital platforms, and the growing need for critical thinking and responsible information consumption.

Following the courtesy meeting, the UNESCO delegation participated in a committee session where several important UNESCO-related matters were discussed as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and educational partnerships.

Observers say the visit further reinforces the longstanding relationship between UNESCO and St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly in areas related to education, culture, youth development, communications, and sustainable human development.

The hosting of the SIM Caribbean workshops also positions St. Kitts and Nevis as an active regional participant in advancing conversations surrounding media literacy, digital citizenship, and educational innovation within the Caribbean.

Officials noted that continued collaboration with UNESCO remains important as the Federation seeks to strengthen educational systems and prepare students and educators for the demands of an evolving global information landscape.