UK Royal Correspondent Chris Ship Immerses Viewers in Exclusive Coverage of Royal Relations with Jamaica on ITV
On January 24th, 2023 on ITV’s Evening News, Royal Correspondent Chris
Ship looked at the current relationship between Jamaica and the UK
Monarchy.
This feature came on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s red carpet attendance
at the premiere of the Bob Marley movie “One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica.
They were both in attendance courtesy of the film’s distributor, Paramount
Pictures. Also in attendance at the premiere was Jamaica’s Prime Minister
Andrew Holness and his wife, along with the lead actors and Bob Marley’s
eldest son Ziggy Marley.
Chris Ship was in Jamaica with Prince William and his wife Kate when they
both had a state visit to Jamaica in March of 2022. He documented the
stance taken by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness declaring that Jamaica
would be moving toward the removal of the UK Monarchy as its head of state
and becoming a Republic.
In his feature, Chris Ship compared the warm reception received by Harry
and Meghan from Prime Minister Holness at the Bob Marley premiere.
Chris Ship included the input of Sean “Contractor” Edwards, a Jamaican
Billboard Executive Producer and music influencer to get the views of the
Jamaicans in regards to the UK monarchy.
