Professor C. Justin Robinson Inducted as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal at UWI Five Islands Campus in Historic Ceremony

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) celebrates a historic moment as Professor C. Justin Robinson assumes the role of Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the Five Islands Campus in Antigua. The induction ceremony, a first for the campus, was held at SJPC House of Restoration Ministries in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, and witnessed by esteemed guests, senior UWI officials, and community representatives.Professor Robinson, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, succeeds Professor Densil A Williams, bringing an illustrious career spanning 24 years at The UWI. An alumnus of The UWI with notable achievements in corporate finance, Professor Robinson’s contributions include leadership roles, program development, research, and public service. His exceptional journey includes roles as a lecturer, dean, and executive director, showcasing a commitment to academic excellence and service.The ceremony highlighted Professor Robinson’s significant publications, leadership in program development, and numerous awards, including the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Excellence and Most Outstanding Research Article. His induction marks a new chapter for the Five Islands Campus, heralding an era of academic distinction under his stewardship.The University of the West Indies extends heartfelt congratulations to Professor C. Justin Robinson, anticipating continued excellence and transformative leadership at the Five Islands Campus.