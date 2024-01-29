Greene King Faces Calls for Slavery Reparations to St Kitts and Nevis: Brewing Giant Under Pressure Over Founder’s Historical Tie

Introduction:

One of Britain’s prominent brewery and pub companies, Greene King, is under intense scrutiny as officials from St Kitts and Nevis demand reparations for the historical ties between the company’s founder and the Caribbean nation’s dark past with slavery. The revelation that Benjamin Greene, the founder of Greene King, received a substantial sum after the abolition of slavery in 1833 has ignited calls for compensation and discussions about reparatory justice.

Historical Ties and Apology:

Greene King, founded in 1799 and currently based in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, owns popular brands such as Greene King IPA and Abbot Ale. The company made headlines four years ago when data from University College London revealed that Benjamin Greene had received almost £500,000 in today’s money after the abolition of slavery. The company issued an apology in 2020, acknowledging historical wrongs and pledging to become a ‘truly anti-racist organization.’

St Kitts and Nevis Demand Reparations:

Officials from St Kitts and Nevis, led by Carla Astaphan, chair of the St Kitts and Nevis reparations committee, are set to engage in online discussions with Greene King at the end of February. The island nation seeks reparations in the form of compensation or investment in education to address the historical injustices tied to the slavery-era practices of Benjamin Greene.

Carla Astaphan, chair of the St Kitts and Nevis reparations committee

Caribbean Community’s Call for Reparatory Justice:

St Kitts and Nevis’ pursuit of reparations aligns with the Caribbean Community’s (Caricom) broader ten-point plan demanding repertory justice from institutions involved in the slave trade. This strategy shift reflects a growing global movement seeking accountability and reparations for historical atrocities, with institutions such as the Royal Family also facing calls for amends.

Global Reparations Movement:

Jamaica’s reparations lead, Prof Verene Shepherd, and the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination have previously asserted that European governments owe Caribbean nations billions in reparations. The shift from pursuing government agreements to seeking institutional reparations gained momentum, with institutions like Greene King now facing demands for accountability.

Greene King’s Response:

Nick Mackenzie, the CEO of Greene King, acknowledged the inexcusable historical association with slavery and emphasized the company’s commitment to combating racism. While Greene King could not confirm or deny scheduled talks regarding reparations, Mackenzie highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to become an anti-racist organization, acknowledging the need for further action.

Conclusion:

As the discussion around reparations gains momentum globally, Greene King finds itself at the center of a crucial dialogue with St Kitts and Nevis. The outcome of these talks may not only impact the brewing giant’s reputation but also contribute to broader conversations about accountability and justice for historical wrongs. The pursuit of reparations signifies a commitment to addressing the lasting impacts of slavery and advancing towards a more equitable future.