Despite Scrutiny, Frequent Overseas Travels Persist

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by a distinguished delegation including Premier of Nevis Honourable Mark Brantley, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, and other key senior government officials, will embark on a significant state visit to Taiwan. The delegation’s visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

During the visit, Prime Minister Drew will meet with the newly elected President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Lai Ching-te, marking an important diplomatic engagement between the two nations. President Lai Ching-te, the 8th President of Taiwan, welcomes the delegation as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan since establishing diplomatic relations in 1983.

The itinerary includes several key engagements that will foster closer economic and cultural ties. These include meeting with the nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis currently pursuing studies in Taiwan, visits to the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, meetings with H.E. Dr. Chia-lung Lin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Hon. Chi-mai Chen, Mayor of Kaohsiung. A highlight of the visit is the signing ceremony for the Sister Cities partnership between Kaohsiung City and Basseterre City, symbolizing the commitment to continued economic development.

In addition, the delegation will visit prominent Taiwanese institutions such as CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc. and Overseas Investment & Development Corp., and engage with industry leaders including Mr. Stan Shih, Co-founder and Honorary Chairman of Acer Inc.

The state visit reaffirms the shared values of democracy, economic development, and cultural exchange between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Despite heavy and intensifying scrutiny and criticism regarding the unprecedented travel of members of the Drew cabinet, the frequent flying and overseas engagements continue unabated, with some ministers traveling as much as twice weekly and most hardly spending their weekends on the island.