TWO JAMAICAN FUGITIVES WANTED FOR MURDER CAPTURED IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS DURING JOINT SECURITY OPERATIONS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The , working in close collaboration with the , has successfully apprehended two Jamaican fugitives wanted in connection with serious violent crimes, including murder and wounding with intent.

According to official information released by the authorities, Kemar Matthews and Chevone Brown were captured during two separate coordinated operations carried out on May 18 and May 20, 2026, by members of both security agencies in St. Kitts.

The two men were reportedly being sought by law enforcement authorities in in connection with serious criminal offences. Authorities confirmed that by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, both fugitives had been repatriated to Jamaica to face the pending charges against them.

In a strong statement reaffirming its stance on crime and regional cooperation, the RSCNPF emphasized that St. Kitts and Nevis will not serve as a refuge for persons attempting to evade justice in other jurisdictions.

“The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is not, and will not be, a haven for individuals seeking to evade justice for serious criminal offences committed elsewhere,” the statement noted.

The police further highlighted the importance of regional intelligence-sharing and inter-agency cooperation in combating transnational crime and maintaining public safety across the Caribbean.

Authorities also praised the professionalism and efficiency displayed by officers of both the Police Force and the Defence Force during the successful operations.

The latest arrests come amid ongoing regional concerns over violent crime and the movement of wanted individuals across Caribbean territories, placing renewed focus on cross-border security partnerships and collaborative law enforcement efforts throughout the region.