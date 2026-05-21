DIEPPE BAY SCHOLAR SHINES! NOLITA DORSET GARNETTE EARNS DOCTORATE IN BUSINESS WITH HONOURS FROM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 21, 2026 (SKN TIMES/TIMES CARIBBEAN/ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY) — Another proud daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis is making waves on the international academic stage.

has achieved a remarkable educational milestone after successfully earning her Doctorate Degree in Business from .

The accomplished Dieppe Bay native completed the rigorous programme after three and a half years of dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment, graduating with honours and an impressive 3.8 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Throughout her studies, Garnette consistently demonstrated exceptional academic performance, earning honours recognition and maintaining a place on the Dean’s List for the duration of her doctoral programme. Her commitment to academic excellence also led to her induction into the prestigious .

Her journey, however, was not without challenges. Despite reportedly facing health issues during her studies, Garnette remained focused, resilient, and determined to accomplish her dream of attaining the highest level of academic achievement in business.

Family members, friends, and well-wishers across St. Kitts and Nevis have been celebrating her success, describing her accomplishment as an inspiration to young people throughout the Federation.

Garnette is the proud daughter of of Dieppe Bay Village.

Her achievement adds to the growing list of Kittitians and Nevisians excelling in higher education and representing the Federation with distinction on the global stage.

Congratulations continue to pour in for “Nolly,” whose story many say reflects the power of perseverance, faith, and determination.

“Congratulations, Nolly! You truly aimed for the sky and achieved it.”