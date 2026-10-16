TRUMP’S NEW WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KATIE ZACHARIA ADMITS SHE NEVER PASSED BAR EXAM! QUESTIONS MOUNT OVER REPEATED CLAIMS OF BEING A LAWYER

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INTERNATIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 16, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing growing scrutiny after confirming she never passed the bar examination, despite repeatedly being described publicly as a lawyer and attorney.

According to a CNN investigation, Zacharia shared at least 15 social media posts identifying her as an attorney between 2025 and 2026, although she previously acknowledged receiving advice against using that professional title.

The controversy intensified when reporters questioned where she had passed the bar examination.

Her surprising response? “When I moved to China.”

However, Zacharia subsequently confirmed that she failed California’s bar examination in 2011 and never retook it.

The Pepperdine University law graduate maintains that she worked in international transactional law while living in China and believed she could appropriately describe herself as a lawyer.

President Trump himself introduced Zacharia as an attorney when announcing her appointment.

Now, questions surrounding her professional credentials have prompted a formal complaint to California’s State Bar by a watchdog organisation.

The White House continues defending Zacharia’s qualifications, insisting she possesses the communication skills required for her position.

The controversy raises broader questions about professional transparency and accountability at the highest levels of American government.

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