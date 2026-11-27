An examination of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s public statements since assuming office in August 2022 raises important questions about the reputational consequences of repeatedly criticising the management of the Federation’s most lucrative revenue-generating programme.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT & ANALYSIS | NOVEMBER 27, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In the international investment migration industry, reputation is currency. Confidence is everything.

For years, St. Kitts and Nevis marketed its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme as the Platinum Standard of economic citizenship, building on its distinction as the world’s pioneering CBI jurisdiction.

Under former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and his Team Unity administration, the programme generated hundreds of millions of dollars annually, financing national development, government operations and social programmes.

But following the change of administration on August 5, 2022, the international narrative surrounding the programme increasingly included allegations of historical mismanagement, underselling, regulatory irregularities and threats to visa-free travel.

Many of those criticisms came directly from the country’s new Prime Minister and Minister responsible for citizenship, Dr. Terrance Drew.

While Drew repeatedly maintained that his administration was undertaking necessary reforms to protect the programme, an important question remains: Could the language used to justify those reforms have itself contributed to reputational uncertainty surrounding the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI brand?

Official government publications, parliamentary statements, national addresses and international investment migration coverage provide a documented basis for examining that question.

1. Ten instances of negative public messaging surrounding the CBI programme

The following statements and descriptions are drawn from official government records and published media reports. Their potential reputational consequences warrant examination.

Date Drew’s statements or stated position Potential reputational implications November 2023 Accused the former administration of excessive dependence on CBI. Raised questions about national economic stability. March 26, 2024 Attributed alleged underselling practices to the previous administration. Raised concerns about regulatory integrity. March 26, 2024 Described the possibility of approximately 25,000 citizenship approvals associated with one development project. Intensified scrutiny of citizenship volumes. May 27, 2024 Reiterated allegations of historical underselling in response to international litigation. Increased the international visibility of the controversy. September 20, 2024 Highlighted historical transparency and regulatory compliance concerns. Raised questions about institutional governance. October 17, 2024 Described previous CBI management as involving “reckless exploitation”. Risked undermining confidence in historical programme administration. October 17, 2024 Said the Federation had been “on the brink” of losing visa-free access. Highlighted uncertainty surrounding a major investor benefit. October 17, 2024 Accused his predecessor’s administration of jeopardising the country’s reputation for immediate financial returns. Reinforced negative international perceptions of previous management. November 2026 Alleged that historical pricing practices had compromised the programme’s premium positioning. Raised questions about the credibility of earlier investments. November 2026 Described the prison project as the “nail in the coffin” of the programme. Reinforced perceptions of long-term programme uncertainty.

Sources: Parliamentary statements, official government releases and national addresses. Page 375 +6

2. When the country’s chief spokesperson becomes its programme’s chief critic

There is a fundamental distinction between criticism originating from an opposition politician and criticism originating from a sitting prime minister responsible for citizenship.

The latter carries institutional authority.

Statements from the head of government can be reproduced in international publications, circulated among investment migration consultants, incorporated into risk assessments and examined by foreign governments.

Indeed, on October 19, 2024, international investment migration publication IMI Daily reported on Drew’s national address, highlighting the dramatic revenue contraction, historical management allegations and concerns surrounding visa-free access.

What was presented domestically as an explanation of government reforms became an international story about the programme’s difficulties. IMI Daily

That international amplification is documented. Whether it directly caused investors to withdraw or reconsider applications remains unquantified.

3. From EC$669 million to a dramatic contraction

According to figures presented by Prime Minister Drew himself during his October 17, 2024, national address, CBI revenues were as follows:

St. Kitts–Nevis CBI revenue

EC$ millions

2019

$443M

2020

$271M

2021

$543M

2022

$669M

2023

$620M

2024*

$218M

*2024 figures cover January through September only. All other figures represent full calendar years. Source: Prime Minister’s October 17, 2024 national address.

The International Monetary Fund subsequently confirmed the severity of the contraction in its 2025 Article IV consultation report.

2023 CBI revenue

22% of GDP

2024 CBI revenue

8% of GDP

The IMF attributed the structural decline primarily to tighter application requirements, enhanced due diligence, international scrutiny and higher investment thresholds. It did not specifically identify Drew’s public rhetoric as a measurable cause. SKNIS +1

4. A dramatic decline in investor applications

Perhaps even more revealing is the decline in applications.

According to EU data reported by IMI Daily in December 2024:

CBI applications received

2023 — Full year

1,987

2024 — First six months

98

These periods are of unequal length. Comparing their average monthly application rates indicates a decline of approximately 90%.

The figures illustrate the extent of the programme’s commercial difficulties. But the industry publication also identified the July 2023 increase in minimum investment requirements as a major factor behind falling demand. IMI Daily

The outstanding question is how much additional uncertainty was created by the government’s public messaging.

5. Five ways negative rhetoric could affect the Platinum Brand

Investor confidence: Prospective applicants committing substantial financial resources generally seek predictable regulations, institutional credibility and long-term stability. Public allegations of historical irregularities may complicate their investment decisions.

International media exposure: Statements delivered for domestic political audiences can quickly become international headlines, as demonstrated by investment migration coverage of Drew’s October 2024 address.

Confidence in citizenship security: Public discussions about potentially unlawful historical investments and possible citizenship revocations may create uncertainty among existing economic citizens.

Diplomatic perceptions: Statements concerning alleged irregularities and threatened visa-free privileges can reinforce issues already under examination by international partners.

Competitive positioning: Where investors have several citizenship jurisdictions to choose from, uncertainty surrounding one programme can influence which alternatives they consider.

These are plausible commercial and reputational risk mechanisms, rather than independently established measurements of damage attributable to the Prime Minister’s statements.

6. The European Union’s concerns predated Drew’s administration

An important finding from the documentary record is that European scrutiny of Caribbean citizenship programmes did not begin when Dr. Terrance Drew assumed office.

The European Commission’s October 2023 visa suspension report confirmed that discussions with the five Eastern Caribbean CBI jurisdictions had been underway since 2020.

Its concerns extended across the region and included security screening, application processing periods, citizenship volumes and access to European countries. EUR-Lex

The document therefore establishes that the Federation’s difficulties cannot be attributed exclusively to either one administration’s public statements or one development project.

7. The government also defended the Platinum Brand

For balance, the historical record contains occasions when Prime Minister Drew strongly defended the programme.

In November 2023, his office categorically rejected international reports suggesting that the programme faced closure or severe financial difficulties.

In October 2023, the government also celebrated the programme’s leading position in an international CBI industry assessment, attributing its performance to recent regulatory reforms. SKN Consulate in Toronto +1

And on October 17, 2024, Drew declared that the programme had been “saved”.

These statements demonstrate that the administration’s communications strategy combined criticism of historical management with attempts to reassure international investors and restore confidence.

Whether those competing messages achieved their intended objective deserves further examination.

8. The unanswered questions

The Federal Government, Citizenship by Investment Unit and former administration could help establish a clearer account by addressing the following questions:

Was an independent reputational impact assessment conducted before major public announcements concerning historical CBI irregularities?

Did international marketing agents report concerns about the government’s public statements?

How many investors withdrew applications because of uncertainty surrounding programme management, as distinct from pricing changes?

What documentary evidence establishes that the prison project specifically triggered threats to visa-free access?

How many citizenships associated with that project were approved before and after August 2022?

Were communications specialists consulted on how to announce necessary reforms while protecting the national brand?

Has an independent assessment separated the economic consequences of international regulatory pressure, domestic policy changes and political rhetoric?

9. Accountability and national brand protection

The CBI programme belongs to St. Kitts and Nevis. Its economic consequences extend well beyond the political fortunes of any government.

Investigating suspected irregularities, strengthening due diligence and ensuring compliance with national laws are legitimate responsibilities of government. So too is protecting the international credibility of the country’s institutions.

The challenge is achieving both without compromising transparency or creating unnecessary commercial uncertainty.

The distinction matters.

A programme can generate substantial revenue while requiring regulatory improvements. Equally, a government can introduce necessary reforms while facing legitimate questions about the commercial consequences of its communications strategy.

10. The final assessment: what the evidence establishes

The documentary record establishes several important facts.

Prime Minister Drew repeatedly issued strongly critical statements concerning CBI management under his predecessor. Those statements received international media coverage. During the same administration, the programme experienced a substantial contraction in applications and revenue.

However, available independent evidence identifies several contributing factors, particularly pricing reforms, international regulatory pressure and tighter eligibility requirements.

No independent study reviewed for this report quantifies how much reputational or financial damage resulted specifically from Drew’s public statements.

That remains an important subject for investigation.

For a country whose citizenship programme financed billions of dollars in national expenditure, citizens deserve an evidence-based account of what contributed to its difficulties, whether different communications and policy decisions could have preserved investor confidence, and what lessons should guide the management of future national economic assets.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING | ECONOMIC AFFAIRS | NATIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Primary research sources