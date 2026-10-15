KEN ALI’S POWERFUL TRIBUTE TO SPARROW AND SOBERS: TWO CARIBBEAN GIANTS GONE, AND A GENERATION THAT CAN’T SAY GOODBYE!

“SPARROW, SOBERS AND THE GENERATION THAT CAN’T SAY GOODBYE!” — VETERAN CARIBBEAN COMMENTATOR KEN ALI REFLECTS ON THE PASSING OF TWO LEGENDS, THE END OF A GOLDEN ERA, AND THE MILLIONS OF MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND!

In a deeply moving reflection, Caribbean journalist and commentator Ken Ali captures the profound sadness surrounding the passing of two extraordinary regional icons — legendary calypsonian The Mighty Sparrow and cricketing great Sir Garfield Sobers.

Their departures represent far more than the loss of two celebrated personalities. They symbolise the fading of a remarkable Caribbean generation that witnessed the region’s emergence onto the world stage.

Sparrow commanded audiences with his unmistakable voice, brilliant storytelling and unforgettable calypso classics. Sobers dominated international cricket with extraordinary talent, elegance and confidence.

Both became powerful symbols of Caribbean excellence.

But Ali’s reflection raises an even more emotional question: Who is left to say goodbye when so many who witnessed their greatness are already gone?

Recalling his late father’s admiration for both men, Ali brings to life a generation that celebrated Sobers’ remarkable cricketing achievements and treasured Sparrow’s music as the soundtrack of everyday Caribbean life.

These were the days when cricket united communities, calypso shaped conversations, and Caribbean achievements inspired enormous regional pride.

For those who lived through the independence era, Sparrow and Sobers were not simply entertainers or sportsmen.

They represented possibility, achievement and Caribbean self-belief.

Today, younger generations inherit their remarkable legacies through recordings, photographs, stories and sporting archives. But the emotional significance of their achievements belongs especially to those who experienced that golden age firsthand.

And many of those witnesses are no longer here.

Ken Ali’s message is both a tribute and a reminder: Caribbean history lives not only through its legends, but through the ordinary people whose lives those legends transformed.

Sparrow’s music will endure. Sobers’ cricketing brilliance will remain part of sporting history.

But the generation that loved them first is slowly disappearing.

Two legends. One golden Caribbean era. And countless farewells left unspoken.

Times Caribbean special feature based on Ken Ali’s original commentary, “Sparrow, Sobers and the Generation That Can’t Say Goodbye.”