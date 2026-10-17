ST. KITTS-NEVIS AMBASSADOR JACINTH HENRY-MARTIN HONOURED AMONG 25 INFLUENTIAL WOMEN AT PRESTIGIOUS 2026 GALA IN MARYLAND

ST. KITTS-NEVIS HEADLINES | INTERNATIONAL NEWS

BETHESDA, MARYLAND | October 17, 2026 — Another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage!

Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), was among 25 distinguished women celebrated for excellence, leadership and transformative contributions at the Silke Endress International 25 Influential Women Awards Gala 2026.

The prestigious celebration took place on Wednesday, October 14, at The Cordell, 4865 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland.

The annual recognition celebrates accomplished women whose leadership, professional achievements and dedication to service continue to make meaningful differences across communities and industries worldwide.

Ambassador Henry-Martin has built an impressive career spanning diplomacy, government, culture and youth empowerment. Her distinguished service includes becoming St. Kitts and Nevis’ first female Ambassador to the United States in 2011, alongside significant leadership responsibilities within the OAS.

Her inclusion among the 2026 honourees represents another significant recognition of Caribbean women’s contributions to international leadership.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the honour is a proud reminder that talent, dedication and exceptional service from our small Federation can command recognition on the world stage.

Congratulations, Ambassador Henry-Martin! A proud achievement for the Federation!

Source context: Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis and Silke Endress International.

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