MISS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS QUEEN PAGEANT CONSTANT #5: TONIA MANNERS, DYNAMIC ADVOCATE FOR JUSTICE, INSPIRES EMPOWERMENT AND RESILIENCE

An authentic and dynamic young woman, Tonia Manners graced the world with her illuminating presence on November 3rd, 1998, embodying generosity, charm, and a hint of fierceness. Tonia boasts a strong academic foundation, having successfully completed her secondary education at Basseterre High School and graduating from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College with an Associate Degree in Humanities of Law. Looking ahead, she aspires to pursue a career in law, with the ultimate goal of becoming an advocate for justice.

Tonia is passionate about using her legal knowledge to make a meaningful impact in the world. Her interests extend beyond academics; she finds joy in both creative and adventurous pursuits—expressing her artistic side through sewing and crocheting while boating offers her a sense of calm and connection with nature. These hobbies reflect her well-rounded personality and her love for exploring new experiences.

Rooted in growth and resilience, Tonia consistently seeks new challenges to advance both personally and professionally. Her platform, “H.E.A.L.,” is dedicated to uplifting others by promoting self-belief, resilience, and focusing on overall health and community empowerment. Tonia firmly believes that with the right mindset and support, individuals can overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.