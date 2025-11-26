TREVOR MARTY HUGGINS MH APPOINTED TD AND HEAD COACH OF THE RAMS HITTERS BASKETBALL CLUB

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The legendary Rams Hitters Basketball Club has officially entered a new era with the appointment of Trevor “Marty” Huggins MH as Technical Director and Head Coach. The announcement came during the club’s General Meeting on Tuesday, marking a major milestone as Hitters prepares for its 47th season in the National Basketball League in 2026.

Huggins, a former national player with over 40 years of basketball experience, succeeds the late and iconic Glen “Ghost” Phillip, whose sudden passing last year left a profound void in the organization. Known for his discipline, deep basketball IQ, and lifelong commitment to the sport, Huggins brings both historic perspective and modern vision to the role.

A celebrated veteran of the Hitters dynasty, Huggins played in 17 of the club’s 20 championship titles and famously demonstrated free-throw shooting technique during a 1984 clinic featuring a visiting OAS coach—an early testament to his leadership and technical skill.

Huggins is expected to name his coaching staff shortly, with practice sessions and recruitment drives set to begin in the coming weeks. As part of a broader restructuring, the club will also implement significant management and organizational reforms to secure its longevity and sustain its championship culture for generations to come.