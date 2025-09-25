TrailBlaze SKN Launches with First Cohort of Nation’s Brightest Minds

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 25, 2025 – Congratulations are in order for the inaugural cohort of students selected for the TrailBlaze SKN Mentorship Programme — a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower the Federation’s most promising young minds through mentorship, guidance, and global networking opportunities.

The TrailBlaze SKN Programme is a transformative platform that bridges ambition with experience, pairing students with accomplished mentors from St. Kitts and Nevis, the wider Caribbean diaspora, and international spheres. The initiative is built on the belief that mentorship is the spark that can ignite brilliance, offering students not just knowledge, but pathways to global opportunities and leadership.

The First Cohort of TrailBlazers

The inaugural class of TrailBlaze SKN students includes:

Mr. Mitchell Bowrin

Ms. Alaeja Brown

Ms. Shevonne Daniel

Ms. Khari Gonsalves

Ms. Lauchele Herbert

Ms. Trehzur Isaac

Ms. Tahailya Lewis

Ms. Tyasia McKoy

Ms. Shanielle Nisbett

Ms. Nichelle Ottley

Ms. Chericia Parker

Ms. Zashonique Whyte

A Vision for National and Global Impact

Through this mentorship programme, participants will be guided by trailblazing professionals in various fields, gaining insight into leadership, career development, and personal growth. The initiative underscores a bold vision: equipping Kittitians and Nevisians with the tools to not only succeed locally but to thrive globally.

The launch of TrailBlaze SKN represents an investment in the Federation’s future leaders, fostering resilience, innovation, and excellence. As the programme unfolds, it is expected to produce a ripple effect of inspiration, motivating others to dream big, pursue bold goals, and chart new frontiers for St. Kitts and Nevis.