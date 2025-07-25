GOVERNANCE IN CRISIS!” Shocking Revelation: No National Assembly Minutes Submitted Under Drew Administration Until Now—Three Years Later!

SKN TIMES SPECIAL REPORT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — AUGUST 2025

The already crumbling image of the Drew administration has taken yet another catastrophic blow as the public has learned that for three entire years, the Speaker of the National Assembly failed to submit a single set of minutes for confirmation to Parliament — a blatant breach of parliamentary procedure and a staggering indictment of the current state of governance in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier this week, in a hastily circulated notice, Members of Parliament were finally notified of the retroactive submission of minutes spanning 2022, 2023, and 2024 — marking the first time since the election of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew that official records of National Assembly meetings have even been presented.

UNPRECEDENTED AND DANGEROUS

This alarming revelation is without precedent not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but across the entire Commonwealth. It raises serious questions about institutional competence, transparency, and the erosion of democratic norms under the Drew-led SKN Labour Party.

The now-submitted minutes — covering over 20 sittings between October 2022 and December 2024 — represent a delayed, secretive attempt to patch over years of legislative mismanagement and silence. Political analysts are calling it a dereliction of duty by the Speaker and a glaring sign of systemic rot.

DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS SLAMS THE CHAOS

Opposition MP, former Prime Minister, and PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris didn’t mince words when asked for comment:

“This is not just administrative negligence — it is outright contempt for parliamentary accountability. Under my administration, minutes were timely, accurate, and properly confirmed. This three-year blackout of parliamentary record-keeping is proof of what we’ve been warning all along — the Drew government has no respect for rules, order, or the people’s business. It is a national disgrace.”

“No records. No transparency. No accountability.”

Political watchdogs and constitutional experts are now demanding an independent investigation into the role of the Speaker and the broader culture of procedural failure that has festered under the current administration.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left to wonder — if basic parliamentary functions like recordkeeping have collapsed, what else is being hidden behind closed doors?

