Third Prime Minister and the Leader of Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Expresses sadness over Four Seasons Fire

**========================In the wake of the recent devastating fire at the Four Seasons Resort on Nevis our country’s third Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris and the Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), has extended strong support and solidarity to the management and staff of the Four Seasons Resort. In his outreach to the Resort the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) assured the Four Season Resort of his Party’s enduring strong support. Dr Harris expressed special consideration for the employees stating. “We are praying for all the employees who bear the brunt of this loss in a most personal and direct way and we commiserate at their distress over this destructive fire”. Dr Harris further stated thatWe are heartened by the resilience and confident determination displayed by all stakeholders at this critical time. The collaborative efforts to rebuild the affected areas are positive developments. The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) stands with The Four Seasons, its management and staff, and all its stakeholders as they take the necessary steps to ensure the smooth continuity of the Resort. “