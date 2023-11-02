Apology has to be made’, says St.Kitts and Nevis Reparations Committee Chair, Sparking More Debates Across the UK and the Commowealth

“‘”

In a groundbreaking interview, Carla Astaphan, Chair of the St. Kitts & Nevis Reparations Committee and a prominent member of the Caricom Reparations Commission, boldly asserts the imperative for formal apologies and reparations, echoing sentiments reverberating across the Commonwealth.

Joined by Asif Ahmed, former British High Commissioner to Jamaica and the Bahamas, the discussion highlights the pressing need for acknowledgment and restitution for historical injustices. Astaphan’s fervent stance underscores the global resonance of the reparations discourse, transcending borders and resonating with nations worldwide.

As questions surrounding reparations gain momentum, particularly in Kenya, Astaphan’s advocacy for a formal apology amplifies the urgency for meaningful reconciliation. Her unwavering commitment to justice serves as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities seeking redress for centuries of systemic wrongs.

The interview unveils a pivotal moment in the pursuit of truth and reconciliation, as Astaphan and other advocates stand resolute in their call for acknowledgment and restitution, ushering in a new era of accountability on a global scale.