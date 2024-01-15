The Government of Saint Lucia and Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre extend congratulations to the newly elected President and Vice-President of Taiwan



Castries, Saint Lucia- Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Government of Saint Lucia congratulate The Republic of China (Taiwan) President-elect H.E. Lai Ching-Te and Vice-President-elect H.E. Ambassador Hsiao Bi-Khim on their well-earned electoral triumphs.

This momentous occasion not only marks a significant chapter in Taiwan’s political landscape but also strengthens the bonds between our nations. The Government of Saint Lucia values the principles of democracy, peace, and prosperity, and applauds the people of Taiwan for their active participation in the democratic process.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre and the Government of Saint Lucia look forward to strengthened ties and collaboration between our nations. Prime Minister Pierre wishes the new government under President-Elect H.E. Lai Ching-Te and Vice-President-elect H.E. Ambassador Hsiao Bi-Khim continued success, unity, and prosperity.

ENDS