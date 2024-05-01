CHAIRMAN DAMION HOBSON INTRODUCES DENRICK LIBURD AS NEW CEO OF BANK OF NEVIS LIMITED TO PRIME MINISTER

Bank of Nevis Limited Introduces New CEO to Prime Minister

In a significant development for the financial sector, the Chairman of the Bank of Nevis Limited, Mr. Damion Hobson, recently introduced the bank’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Denrick Liburd, to Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a brief meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During this encounter, Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as the Minister of Finance in the Federal Cabinet, extended his commendations to Mr. Liburd on his appointment to the prestigious post. The meeting provided an opportunity for the bank’s leadership to share their vision with Prime Minister Drew, focusing on fostering growth in the financial sector.

The Bank of Nevis Limited, a key player in the banking landscape of the region, marked a milestone with the official opening of its branch in St. Kitts in April 2021. Situated at Fort Street, Basseterre, the branch signifies the bank’s commitment to expanding its presence and services to meet the evolving needs of customers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The introduction of Mr. Denrick Liburd as the new CEO reflects the bank’s dedication to strategic leadership and continued excellence in its operations. As the financial institution looks ahead, collaboration with government officials like Prime Minister Drew underscores its commitment to driving economic growth and prosperity in the region.